NPR weekend mainstay "CAR TALK" has reached the end of its long run on the network and flagship BOSTON UNIVERSITY News-Talk WBUR/BOSTON with the last airing on SATURDAY (9/25) of "BEST OF CAR TALK," the reruns airing since co-host TOM MAGLIOZZI's death seven years ago. "CAR TALK" began on WBUR in 1977 and joined the national network in 1987.

The show will continue as a podcast with two episodes posting per week starting OCTOBER 1st. "The growth in the CAR TALK podcast tells us that people want their bad car advice on demand now… on their own schedule,” said Producer DOUG BERMAN. "This seems like a great time to turn over our radio slot to new and upcoming public radio programs, and to give CAR TALK fans more to laugh at every week. Who doesn’t need a few more laughs now, right?" “We’re taking out the worst stuff from each show, and leaving just the pretty bad stuff,” added co-host RAY MAGLIOZZI.

