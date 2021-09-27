McCreery (Photo: John Shearer)

Congratulations to TRIPLE TIGERS RECORDS’ SCOTTY McCREERY for taking the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with his hit, “You Time.”

Kudos to TRIPLE TIGERS Pres. NORBERT NIX, SVP/Promotion KEVIN HERRING, Dir./National Promotion RAFFAELLA BRAUN, VP/Marketing LAURA HOSTELLEY, Sr. Dir./NORTHEAST & MIDWEST Promotion DIANE LOCKNER, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion ANNIE BROOKS, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion PARKER FOWLER, Mgr./SOUTHWEST Promotion JULIANNA VAUGHN and Mgr./Marketing & Promotion HOPE GARRISON.

