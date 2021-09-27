'Score' Gets Major Upgrades

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING’s (SMP) newly rebranded Visual + Media Rights division has announced a series of major enhancements to the company’s copyright and royalty portal SCORE. The move is expected to bring state-of-the-art service, insight and transparency to its songwriters, composers and film and television studio clients.

Through SCORE, SMP’s Visual + Media Rights division will now provide film and television studio clients multiple ways to analyze both royalty and non-royalty revenue data by production, episode, song, income type, and territories. The portal also includes new production details; release dates; studio production codes; ISAN and EIDER codes; episode level data; and cast and crew information.

In addition, for all SCORE users, SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING has enhanced global work registration and interested party data, as well as client alerts to highlight missing details on productions and/or songs to assure complete delivery and full collection capabilities.

VP, Global Music & Footage/Discovery, SHAWN WHITE said, "SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING's SCORE system is incredibly user-friendly and provides an easy-to-understand, transparent view into powerful data. SCORE gives its users the ability to make strategic decisions regarding high performing music catalogs, key exhibition territories, and areas of opportunity for revenue growth. It's difficult to imagine a world without SCORE. Well done, SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING!”

SMP/SVP Visual + Media Rights CATHY MERENDA added, “These upgrades to SCORE prove our commitment to providing the best service and transparency to not only our songwriters and composers, but also our film and television studio clients who have very specific needs. We want to empower all our clients with the tools they need to run their business, and SCORE provides those.”





