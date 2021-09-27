Back In 2022

Hip Hop artist J. COLE and his company, DREAMVILLE, are getting ready to bring back DREAMVILLE FESTIVAL in 2022. DREAMVILLE FESTIVAL has been expanded to a two-day event scheduled for APRIL 2-3, 2022 in RALEIGH, NC. J. COLE, who grew up in nearby FAYETTEVILLE, NC and his team will be revealing the DREAMVILLE FESTIVAL lineup soon.

DREAMVILLE Partner and Festival President ADAM ROY commented, "It’s exciting to finally be back. Ever since we wrapped our first fest, we’ve been waiting to get back to the park with our DREAMVILLE family. We had to come back bigger and better than before. With the fest moving to two days, DREAMVILLE FESTIVAL is about to become the festival our team has always dreamt about. We want this to grow into one of the premier annual music experiences in the country."

