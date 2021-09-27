Czarnecki

MICHAEL CZARNECKI has joined the BINNIE MEDIA team as Dir./Brand Operations, effective TODAY (9/27). He will work alongside BINNIE MEDIA VP/Programming HEATH COLE, overseeing the company's stations in NEW HAMPSHIRE and MAINE.

CZARNECKI most recently served as PD of iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WWDC-HD2-W284CQ (WONK-FM)/WASHINGTON, DC and, before that, was PD of WRKO/BOSTON. He has also made stops at WGIR/MANCHESTER, NH, and at BOSTON stations WFNX, WAAF and WBMX, among other markets.

“In his new role, MICHAEL will work closely with our marketing, promotions, news-talk, and music initiatives in all formats," said COLE. "We are very excited to have MICHAEL joining us on the programming leadership team."

“MICHAEL’s skill set and energy combine to make him the perfect addition at BINNIE MEDIA," said company Pres. MASSIMO ROSATI.

“I am thrilled to be joining the BINNIE MEDIA team," said CZARNECKI. “This is a return home for me, it’s full circle. Special thanks to MASSIMO ROSATI and HEATH COLE for making this incredible opportunity possible.”

