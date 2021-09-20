R. Kelly (Photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson/Shutterstock.com)

Following a lengthy trial, singer R. KELLY has been found guilty in US DISTRICT COURT in BROOKLYN, NY for one count of racketeering, with 14 underlying acts that included sexual exploitation of a child, kidnapping, bribery and sex trafficking charges. He was also charged with eight additional counts of violations of the MANN ACT, a sex trafficking law.

KELLY faces life in prison for his crimes.

Federal prosecutors rested their case following 19 days of allegations of sexual abuse and testimony from more than 40 witnesses about how the singer allegedly controlled the minute details of his accusers' everyday lives (NET NEWS 9/20).

According to ROLLING STONE: “With the racketeering charge, the prosecution worked to establish that KELLY was the leader of a criminal enterprise that preyed on women and underage girls for sex. It allowed the prosecution to introduce evidence from more than 30 years ago, with 11 accusers among the more than 40 witnesses testifying during the trial. For the first time, prosecutors could introduce criminal charges against KELLY in connection with KELLY’s marriage to the late AALIYAH, who was then 15 years old.”

For more on this, check out the LOS ANGELES TIMES.

« see more Net News