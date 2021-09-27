The Beat Goes On

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE has joined TIMBALAND's BEATCLUB, a new global marketplace for music makers founded by the producer and his long-time manager and business partner GARY MARELLA.

TIMBERLAKE joins other BEATCLUB members (and previous collaborators) MIKE DEAN, SCOTT STORCH, FEDERICO VINDVER and LARANCE DOPSON, as well as TAINY, J COLE, MIKE WILL MADE-IT, and hundreds of others who have been invited to join before its public launch later this year.

TIMBALAND said, "JUSTIN is without a doubt one of the most inspiring song writers and artists in the world. Having him join BEATCLUB is like welcoming an old friend home. I’m thrilled that music creators are going to have the ability to actually collaborate with JUSTIN and me when we launch later this year."

BEATCLUB co-founder GARY MARELLA added, "BEATCLUB is positioned to become the most creator-friendly music marketplace in the landscape. Unlike similar platforms, BEATCLUB allows creators to keep 100% of their master and publishing rights,100% of their revenue, and gives them the ability to customize licenses, allowing the creator to set their own terms and fees.





