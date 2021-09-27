The End Of An Era

LOTUS RADIO Triple A KTHX (100.1 THE X)/RENO signed off at 5:15p TODAY (9/27) after more than three decades as a fixture in the market – they had released a teaser video near the end of last week. The new format and station handle are yet to be disclosed as the station plays three days of music straight – the new station will be revealed at 10a on THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30TH.

The station’s management is looking for feedback from the listeners to help mold the new musical mix of the station that wants to target a younger audience. Station GM MIKE MURRAY told RENOREVIEW.COM, “[At first] we’re going to clean-plate it. It’s going to be all music all the time and we’re going to add stuff as we get feedback from the listeners. They are going to help decide what the future of the radio station will be. We’re looking to attract a new audience that can appreciate a wide variety of music, maybe a little newer.”

THE X signed off with afternoon host JAMIE, saying goodbye and expressing her love and gratitude for the “Xville” listeners and playing “Here’s Where The Story Ends” by THE SUNDAYS. The as-yet-to-be-named new format began with a sweeper with footsteps and the sound of a door closing and a moment of silence. The first song played was “Harlem Nocturne” by MARTIN DENNY, followed by ”I, A Lover/De Sade” by LEROY HOLMES.

More details to follow.

