Singer-songwriter JACOB BRYANT has been signed to THIRTY TIGERS and AMERICAN ROOTS RECORDS and is prepping his Country Rock album, “Bar Stool Preacher,” for a JANUARY 14th, 2022 release.

“The first time I heard JACOB’s music, I couldn’t believe how great it was,” said THIRY TIGERS Pres. DAVID MACIAS. “I was immediately taken with his strong vocals and incredible songwriting. It’s not often that I hear something where the song is stuck in my head after one listen, and that happened with several of his songs. I think JACOB has it in him to be a major star, and I’m proud that he and his team picked us to help him realize his promise.”

"DAVID MACIAS is a titan in this industry and I’m stoked to have him and his team behind this project,” said BRYANT. “This album means the world to me, and I can’t wait to get it out to the masses!”

After the death of his mother in 2010, the then-budding artist battled depression and anxiety, self-medicated with alcohol and cocaine, and ultimately suffered a heart attack at the age of 19. Now married with two children, BRYANT says of his songwriting, “My normal has been making music that lets the pain out. A lot of artists don’t talk about what they’re going through, but I want other people to know they’re not alone. Now, I find myself writing more about the joys of life.”

