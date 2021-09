Corey B

AUDACY Alternative WNYL (ALT 92.3)/NEW YORK morning show co-host COREY B will be trading in the mic for some boxing gloves this weekend. On SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2nd, COREY will box two-time super lightweight and welterweight world champion and BROOKLYN native PAULIE MALIGNAGGI as part of “OFFICIAL CELEBRITY BOXING MIAMI” at the JAMES K. KNIGHT CENTER in MIAMI.

“I’ve been in pillow fights that hit harder than PAULIE,” said COREY.

The 10-fight CELEBRITY BOXING event will also feature RIDDICK BOWE, LAMAR ODOM, KIMBO SLICE JR., reality television personalities PRINCE ("LOVE & HIP HOP MIAMI"), PAULY PAUL ("SIESTA KEY"), and NAT D ("MOB WIVES"), social media personalities HOLY GOD, STRIKES, and SEBASTIAN, CELEBRITY BOXING reigning champions HAZEL ROCHE, JAMES SALVEY, and JOSH COLON, WOMEN OF CELEBRITY BOXING’s STEFANIE BALDASSARRA and MARIA ESCOBAR, CARLTON WASHINGTON, BYSON CLUTCH, and JOHN HICKEY with special guest referee BITCOIN RODNEY.

« back to Net News