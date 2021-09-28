November In Atlanta

SEAN "DIDDY" COMBS' REVOLT and AT&T have scheduled the return of the REVOLT X AT&T SUMMIT live event for NOVEMBER 11-13. The three-day in-person event at GOD IS DOPE founder SHAROD SIMPSON's 787 WINDSOR in ATLANTA focuses on Black culture, leadership, and entrepreneurial matters along with live music. This year's event will include components including a tech-focused entrepreneurial competition, culture curators (OFFSET and KILLER MIKE), the "Be Heard" telent competition featuring an HBCU Open Cal audition on OCTOBER 16th, and "AT&T Office Hours," a speed mentoring feature.

"We're excited to bring the REVOLT SUMMIT back to ATLANTA and celebrate the impact of Hip Hop globally," said COMBS. "My goal has always been to inspire the next generation of leaders and create a platform that provides them with real access and opportunity to learn from the best in the world."

"ATLANTA is home to one of the largest creative communities in the world and has long been synonymous with Black excellence, so it only makes sense to have the SUMMIT return here," said AT&T VP/GM-SOUTHEAST States CELESTE BOYD-SPEAR. "We're thrilled to have the SUMMIT return with incredible programming and opportunities that will help lead the next generation of Black entrepreneurs and change makers alike."

