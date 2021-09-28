Seacrest (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

RYAN SEACREST has signed a new three-year deal with IHEARTMEDIA, taking the syndicated host's tenure with the company through DECEMBER 31, 2025. SEACREST has been with iHEART since beginning his career at WSTR (STAR 94.1)/ATLANTA; under the new contract, he will be continuing hosting mornings at Top 40 KIIS/LOS ANGELES and his syndicated "ON AIR WITH RYAN SEACREST" and "AMERICAN TOP 40 WITH RYAN SEACREST," and will continue advising Chairman/CEO BOB PITTMAN and Pres./COO/CFO RICH BRESSLER along with hosting the company's signature live events including the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL and JINGLE BALL.

“Continuing my relationship with IHEARTMEDIA was a no-brainer,” said SEACREST. “Thirty years speed by when you love what you do. I get to live out my dream every day by interacting with our listeners and hearing their stories. Thank you to BOB and RICH and the entire IHEARTMEDIA team for continuing to support us and grow with us. And a special thank you to my on-air crew, the best team in radio, for making the show work seamlessly every day.”

“We are honored to continue working with RYAN, who has consistently delighted audiences both digitally and in-person with his knowledge, energy and trustworthiness,” said BRESSLER. “RYAN is truly unique in the world of entertainment, with a keen eye for business and the talent to match. His impact is unparalleled, and we congratulate him on nearly three decades as part of the IHEARTMEDIA family!”

