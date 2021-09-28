Medley

NASHVILLE-based singer/songwriter NEIL MEDLEY has signed a worldwide publishing agreement with RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS in partnership with SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING.

MEDLEY recently celebrated his first #1 milestone of his career with JAKE OWEN's "Made For You," which topped the charts earlier this year. He also had success with LINSDAY ELL's "I Don't Love You," which reached top 10 in CANADA.

The LOUISVILLE native began writing songs as a teenager and moved to NASHVILLE to pursue his dreams after graduating college. He is known for his cuts on songs including LUKE BRYAN's "Tailgate Blues," "Wasn't That Drunk" by THE JOSH ABBOTT BAND ft. CARLY PEARCE, TYLER FARR and JASON ALDEAN's "Damn Good Friends" and more. MEDLEY has also had cuts with CODY JOHNSON, TIERA, KING CALAWAY, KID ROCK, BRENT COBB, WHISKEY MYERS and many more.

"Our family at RIVER HOUSE couldn’t be more excited to have NEIL join the team," said RIVER HOUSE VP/GM ZEBB LUSTER. "His happy personality is infectious, and his love for songwriting has helped him to maintain success throughout his career. We are thankful he has trusted us to help him continue to grow as a writer and we look forward to landing many more hits together."

“RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS is one of the most respected publishing and artist development companies in NASHVILLE," said MEDLEY. "Their track record, combined with SONY’s horsepower and industry-wide reach, is an ideal situation for any writer. I am so excited to be a part of such a special roster and I’m confident we are going to do some great things together.”

