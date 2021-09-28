Kripke

EL DORADO BROADCASTERS, has appointed DAN KRIPKE Dir./Sales for News-Talk KBLU, Hot AC KQSR (MIX 100.9), Country KTTI, YUMADAILYNEWS.COM and its digital sales operations for the YUMA, AZ market. KRIPKE spent part of the last year in JACKSONVILLE, NC as Dir./Sales for CURTIS MEDIA. Previously, he served in a similar capacity for CHERRY CREEK MEDIA in GREAT FALLS, MT.

Executive Pres. of EL DORADO BROADCASTERS CHRIS FLEMING said, “DAN KRIPKE is someone we identified as a match for our team as his style and approach are both complementary and unique. When we look for people to join our team, we actively search for people who have a passion for this business and the curiosity and enthusiasm to be innovative. In our conversations with DAN this year, we knew he was someone we wanted on our team.”

KRIPKE added, “I can see the potential for growth in the YUMA market and I am thrilled to be part of it. I knew this was a team I wanted to join when I had my first conversation with EL DORADO BROADCASTERS. I can’t wait to get started.”

KRIPKE’s first day in YUMA will be FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1st.

