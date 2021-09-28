And WNRN Makes 20

As STU-COMM Triple A WNRN/CHARLOTTESVILLE-RICHMOND celebrates 25 years, it has joined the VUHAUS GROUP network of public radio and television stations and national radio shows promoting emerging and local artists. WNRN, the 20th station in the collective, will curate a new local page on the NPR LIVE SESSIONS website with local music video content.

WNRN GM MARK KEEFE said, “As WNRN celebrates our 25th anniversary, we’re excited to partner with VUHAUS to showcase our history and provide a national spotlight for the amazing sounds and musical styles coming out of CENTRAL VIRGINIA. We know that the team at VUHAUS shares our dedication to music discovery and has the platform to help the emerging artists we love be heard and seen.”

VUHAUS GROUP COO CHRIS KIRCHNER said that his company is "thrilled to welcome WNRN to our collective of leading public media music stations. Our shared commitment to music discovery and supporting artists make this an ideal partnership. We look forward to helping expand WNRN’s impact.”

