SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP's SINCLAIR TELEVISION division has closed on the sale of News KOMO-A/SEATTLE-KOMO-F/OAKVILLE-SEATTLE, News-Talk KVI-A/SEATTLE, and Hot AC KPLZ (STAR 101.5)/SEATTLE to LOTUS COMMUNICATIONS for $18 million in cash and other considerations. RICHARD A. FOREMAN ASSOCIATES served as exclusive broker representing SINCLAIR in the deal.

LOTUS First SVP JIM KALMENSON said, “Today begins an exciting era as we begin working with the amazing staff at these heritage radio stations KOMO, KPLZ, and KVI. These are legendary stations which share LOTUS’s vision of producing local programming to serve the community and support our hometown businesses. SEATTLE is home to several excellent broadcasting companies who have made this a great radio market.”

In other filings with the FCC, SOUTH SOUND BROADCASTING, LP is selling K271BS/AUBURN, WA and SOUTH SOUND BROADCASTING, LLC is selling K259BG/CHEHALIS, WA to H&S PARTNERS for $100,000.

In other filings with the FCC, PORTSMOUTH ABBEY SCHOOL is selling Silent WJHD/PORTSMOUTH, RI to RHODE ISLAND PUBLIC RADIO for $7,500.

STAs were requested by TOWNSQUARE MEDIA KILLEEN-TEMPLE LICENSE, LLC (KOOC/BELTON, TX, reduced power due to transmitter issues) and NORTHWEST ROCK N ROLL PRESERVATION SOCIETY (K224DR/ABERDEEN, WA, moving to new tower due to difficulty receiving primary station), and MOUNTAIN MINISTRIES filed for a Silent STA for KWBB-LP/BIG BEAR LAKE, CA due to loss of its transmitter site.

BLACK MEDIA WORKS, INC. has closed on the sale of noncommercial Hip Hop WJFP/FORT PIERCE, FL and WJCB/CLEWISTON, FL to INDIAN RIVER STATE COLLEGE for $950,000.

And 106 LICENSE, LLC has closed on the sale of K295CQ/ST. LOUIS to FUSION RADIO LLC for $125,000. The primary station is Religion KXEN-A/ST. LOUIS.

