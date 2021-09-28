Let's Connect

From FACEBOOK livestreams to FORTNITE festivals, virtual experiences are reshaping the live music landscape, allowing artists and audiences to connect like never before. Continuing this trend, MONTREAL-based startup BEATCONNECT is launching BEATCONNECT CREATORS, offering artists and producers at all levels a new way to grow their networks and unlock new revenue streams.

Through the service, fans will have the opportunity to purchase access to interactive masterclasses, real-time jam sessions, and more with their favorite creators.

BeatConnect Co-Founder Alexandre Turbide BEATCONNECT is inviting tech-forward and community-oriented musicians and producers to be one of its first 100 creators. Interested parties can apply at beatconnect.com/creator-register to start connecting and collaborating.

