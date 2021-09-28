Brown (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/HOME GROWN's ZAC BROWN has tested positive for COVID-19. The lead singer of the ZAC BROWN BAND took to INSTAGRAM to let fans know that, “Despite taking precautions, I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I am deeply disappointed this has happened, as touring is our life and performing live for our fans is the best part of our job. The bottom line is that I want to take every precaution to put the health and safety of our fans and crew first.”

With the news of the positive COVID test, ZBB’s “The Comeback Tour" has cancelled four dates: CLARKSTON, MI (9/30); BURGETTSTOWN, PA, (10/1); SYRACUSE, NY (10/2); and SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (10/3). The tour is scheduled to resume on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8th in JACKSONVILLE, FL. Remaining dates on the tour can be found here.

