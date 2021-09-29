Faehn

BOB FAEHN, who owned radio stations in WATERTOWN, SD and served as a member of the SOUTH DAKOTA State House of Representatives, died SEPTEMBER 13th of cancer at 63.

FAEHN started in advertising sales at the WATERTOWN PUBLIC OPINION and joined KSDR-A-F/WATERTOWN in 1984, working his way up from AE to Station Manager and, utimately, owner. He sold the stations in 2000 for $3.25 million and worked for KNOLOGY while elected to the state legislature and serving as House Majority Leader. In 2009, he partnered with DEAN SORENSON and DUANE BUTT to buy KXLG/MILBANK, SD, a move-in to WATERTOWN. FAEHN retired as GM earlier this year.

