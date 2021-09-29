Martin

DIRTIFIED RECORDS/AVERAGE JOES ENTERTAINMENT has signed singer/songwriter BRYAN MARTIN to a recording contract. With the signing, MARTIN, has joined label mate COLT FORD on his fall tour and released his first single on the label, “Long As Daddy’s Working,” last Friday (9/24).

“BRYAN is a self-taught musician/songwriter and an immense talent, and everyone at the label is excited about working with him,” commented DIRTIFIED RECORDS President/CEO LENNY COOPER. "We are an artist-driven company, and BRYAN is a great addition to the family."

“Songwriting has always just been a hobby - a passion. I started this for fun, but now I’m doing what I love for a living,” said MARTIN, who worked as a “roughneck” in the oil fields on the rigs in LOUISIANA for most of his career. “The inspiration for ‘Long As Daddy’s Working’ is my own life."

The release of “Long As Daddy’s Working” follows the success of MARTIN’s independently released song, “Beauty In The Struggle,” which has now surpassed more than 20 million streams across all digital platforms.

