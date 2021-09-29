More Shows

JAKE BRENNAN's DOUBLE ELVIS PRODUCTIONS has unveiled a new podcast from members of THE CURE and SIOUXSIE AND THE BANSHEES as well as three existing music-oriented podcasts joining the company's roster.

THE CURE's LOLTOLHURST and SIOUXSIE AND THE BANSHEES' BUDGIE are the hosts of "CURIOUS CREATURES," an interview podcast focused on post-punk. LCD SOUNDSYSTEM's JAMES MURPHY will be the first guest; the show debuts on OCTOBER 5th.

Joining the DOUBLE ELVIS lineup are TIM MULLEN's "WASHED UP EMO," releasing its 200th episode TODAY (9/29); ANDREW LOOG OLDHAM's "SOUNDS AND VISION," with its new season starting OCTOBER 5th; and "WOMEN IN HIP HOP WITH JAZZIE BELLE," with new episodes starting OCTOBER 6th.

“There is a direct parallel between the growth of any medium and the need for curation,” said DOUBLE ELVIS Co-Founder BRADY SADLER. “Starting DOUBLE ELVIS with our own originals and select co-productions has allowed us to really get to know our audience, helping us to ensure that each new podcast will be relevant to our current fanbase, while allowing us to expand to new genres. It’s win-win for listeners as well, who now have a one-stop-shop for the most dynamic, music-driven stories across many genres.”

“The foundation of DOUBLE ELVIS is made up of independent creators, and I know first-hand how difficult it is to go at it alone as an independent musician,” said BRENNAN, co-founder of DOUBLE ELVIS and host of "DISGRACELAND." “We have seen great success on both sides when working with creators like ASANTE BLACKK, DANIELLA PERKINS and BOBBY CIUS on ‘HERE COMES THE BREAK’, CHELSEA URSIN on ‘DEAR YOUNG ROCKER’ and NIKKI LYNETTE on ‘ABOUT A GIRL’. Our goal with this new slate of series is to provide support for other independent artists and exposure to like-minded listeners, while making sure creators still have complete control over their projects.”

