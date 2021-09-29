Ballou

GENUINE AUSTIN RADIO LLC Country KOKE/AUSTIN morning co-host RITA BALLOU is leaving the station on FRIDAY (10/1) to relocate to the FORT WORTH, TX area with her husband, who accepted a new position with his company. "Thanks to the magic of radio, I'll still be on the air on KOKE FM for the weekends, but come FRIDAY I will be hanging up my morning show headphones and smashing my early morning alarm clock," she shared on FACEBOOK.

In addition to mornings, she is the station's Social Media/Digital Manager, and preps its TEXAS/Red Dirt music news segments.

BALLOU began her radio career at KRMX (92.9 SHOOTER FM)/WACO and later did afternoons at KUSJ (US 105)/TEMPLE before joining KOKE.

