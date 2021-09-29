Britney Spears (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

BRITNEY SPEARS' father JAMIE has been removed from her conservatorship following a grueling legal battle to remove the court-ordered arrangement first imposed in 2008, according to VARIETY and other reports.

She reportedly broke into tears when she heard the judge's decision.

Judge BRENDA PERRY's ruling stated JAMIE SPEARS will no longer serve as the conservator of his daughter’s estate, removing him from the conservatorship completely

An accountant, JOHN ZABEL, was appointed to replace JAMIE SPEARS in the role of conservator of her estate. He will be in control of her finances until further steps are delineated. BRITNEY's conservator of her person, JODI MONTGOMERY, who manages her day-to-day wellbeing and medical decisions, remains in place.

No decision was made on the fate of the conservatorship altogether, which BRITNEY SPEARS’ attorney, MATHEW ROSENGART, insists should be terminated this fall, suggesting a date be set for a termination hearing within the next 45 days.

VIVIAN THOREEN, the attorney for SPEARS’ father, objected to the suspension and called ZABEL a “stranger” to the situation.

The case has also shed light on the overall conservatorship system, posing questions on the laws and rights of individuals in SPEARS' position. BRITNEY has been the subject of three recent documentaries, including FX/HULU's recent "Controlling BRITNEY SPEARS," the follow-up to the EMMY-nominated "Framing BRITNEY SPEARS,' and NETFLIX's "BRITNEY vs. SPEARS," which premiered TUESDAY night. CNN aired an hourlong special report, “Toxic: BRITNEY SPEARS’ Battle For Freedom.”

SPEARS’ father had been her co-conservator since 2008, when the singer suffered a public breakdown. He became sole conservator in 2019 after attorney ANDREW WALLET resigned.

Despite the accusations from his daughter and her attorney, along with the revelations in the documentaries, JAMIE SPEARS has denied all allegations of wrongdoing and has maintained that he has always looked out for BRITNEY's best interests.

« see more Net News