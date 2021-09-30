Anniversary

The BLACK EFFECT PODCAST NETWORK, the partnership between iHEARTMEDIA and "THE BREAKFAST CLUB" co-host CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD, is celebrating its first anniversary with a live in-person event in ATLANTA on OCTOBER 7th.

The BLACK EFFECT PODCAST NETWORK 1st Anniversary Celebration at the VARIETY PLAYHOUSE will be hosted by "LAUGH AND LEARN" co-host FLAME MONROE, with live podcasts from "THE 85 SOUTH SHOW" with KARLOUS MILLER, DC YOUNG FLY, and CHICO BEAN, and "WHOREIBLE DECISIONS" with MANDII B and WEEZYWTF. The show will also be available online as a live stream.

