Ed Mason 1946-2021

Longtime EDMONTON radio newsman ED MASON died TUESDAY (9/28) while recovering from surgery to repair radiation damage from cancer treatment. He was 75.

MASON was best known for his thirty years as news anchor and director at CORUS News CHQT-A/EDMONTON, followed by nine years at CHED-A before his 2014 retirement. He began his career at CFAR-A/FLIN FLON, MB in 1963 and worked at several stations across CANADA, including briefly at CHUM-A/TORONTO, before starting his long run in EDMONTON in 1975.

