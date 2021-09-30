Added By LPFM

The syndicated "LICK THE PLATE" with DAVID BOYLAN has returned to at least part of the DETROIT market with a clearance on UNDERWOOD V RADIO low power Variety WFCB-LP (100.7 FERNDALE RADIO)/FERNDALE, MI. The show, formerly heard in the market on BELL MEDIA Triple A CIDR (93.9 THE RIVER, now Top 40 VIRGIN RADIO 93.9)/WINDSOR, will start airing on the LPFM in a half-hour form on OCTOBER 8th at noon with a repeat at 10p (ET).

BOYLAN said, "The restaurant, music and arts sectors in MICHIGAN have all suffered over the past 18 months and LICK THE PLATE has always been about promoting these folks so that exposure matters more than ever now as they bounce back. I'm also excited to feature guests from culinary, music and arts communities statewide and national and the local gems here in FERNDALE and metro DETROIT. Streaming will give us that opportunity."

« see more Net News