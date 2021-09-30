Coffey

SHOW DOG NASHVILLE has hired JC COFFEY as Northeast/Midwest Promotion Mgr. He joins the SHOW DOG team after his previous position as Dir./Midwest Promotion at BIG MACHINE RECORDS, which he departed in JUNE after two years (NET NEWS 6/30).

Before his time at BIG MACHINE, COFFEY worked as OM/PD for COMMUNITY BROADCASTERS in ELMIRA/CORNING, NY, and has had prior radio stints at WTHT and WPKQ/PORTLAND, ME, and WOKQ/PORTSMOUTH, NH. He also spent three years as part-time on-air talent at WAAF/BOSTON.

"JC has been an all-star performer at every level of our industry. He’s radio savvy, promo savvy and his enthusiasm is second to none," said SHOW DOG NASHVILLE SVP/Promotion RICK MOXLEY.

“JC brings a contagious passion and knowledge that is so valuable," said SHOW DOG VP/Promotion TEDDI BONADIES. "He truly will be an asset to our SHOW DOG NASHVILLE promo team.”

“I could not be more thrilled to join a staff filled with such wonderful promo pros," said COFFEY. "A huge thanks to (TKO ARTIST MANAGEMENT's) TK KIMBRELL, RICK MOXLEY and TEDDI BONADIES for offering me such an outstanding opportunity. I'm truly humbled to join this team.”

