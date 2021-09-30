A Listener Driven Radio Station!

As previously reported in ALL ACCESS, LOTUS RADIO Triple A KTHX (100.1 THE X)/RENO has been stunting since this past MONDAY at 5:15p (PT) with several days of music (NET NEWS 9/28/21), but TODAY (9/30) at 10a (PT) the station flipped to a listener driven Adult Hits station called 100.1 WE FM.

LOTUS RADIO OM JAVE PATTERSON said, "Thanks to the evolution of digital music servers, a new kind of radio station is debuted in RENO at 10a PST. Instead of solely focusing on a structured genre format, the new station at 100.1 will play a mix of genres from Pop and Rock to Country and Hip Hop. WE aren't quite a 'Jack', but also not as rigid as a 'KISS.' WE've encouraged feedback from the listening audience during our days of 'cleansing' since the AAA format was pulled at 5:15 on MONDAY and most of the responses have been what WE expected: 'WE want music that WE know, WE don't want a ton of commercials, WE don't need DJ's that talk too much or try to be funny, WE want music that WE grew up with but WE also want to hear the best of the new music too.'"

LOTUS RADIO GM MIKE MURRAY added, “WE are excited to work with the listeners of NORTHERN NEVADA to create a station for everyone to enjoy. That’s why WE’re calling it 100.1, WE FM.”

The call letters will change to KWEE as of TUESDAY, OCTOBER 5th. Listen to the station at wearereno.com.

