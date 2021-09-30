Moore Family Time

COX MEDIA GROUP Classic Hits WXGL (107.3 THE EAGLE)/TAMPA afternoon host and MD JOHN MOORE is retiring after a 41-year run in the industry. MOORE's was the first live voice on THE EAGLE, where he has been afternoon host for close to 18 years.

MOORE said, “The last 17 ½ years in TAMPA BAY at THE EAGLE has been a remarkable blessing to me and my family. Now, it’s time to focus on them.”

Dir./Branding & Programming JOHN BRENNAN added, “JOHN has been here since the beginning of THE EAGLE. The brand has seen so much success, including seven MARCONI AWARD nominations during his tenure. We’re excited for JOHN and congratulate him on retirement.”

MOORE’s career began in 1980 at KTRX/TARKIO, MO, and featured stints at KMYZ/ TULSA, KCFX/KANSAS CITY, KFMX/LUBBOCK, TX, and WQFM/MILWAUKEE before an 11 year run in DALLAS, with stops at KZPS and KZZN, and hosting CBS’ NATIONAL ADULT ALT evening show.

« see more Net News