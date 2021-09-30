Travis (Photo: Marisa Taylor)

Country music legend RANDY TRAVIS will be honored with the CMT "Artist of a Lifetime" award at this year's "CMT Artist of the Year" event. As previously reported (NET NEWS 9/2), the event will air live on CMT from NASHVILLE's SCHERMERHORN SYMPHONY CENTER on WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 13th at 8p (CT).

TRAVIS joins the previously announced honorees (NET NEWS 9/16), including "Breakout Artist Of the Year" MICKEY GUYTON (NET NEWS 9/23), for the live, 90-minute special. Previous recipients of the "Artist of a Lifetime" award include REBA McENTIRE in 2019, LORETTA LYNN in 2018, SHANIA TWAIN in 2016, KENNY ROGERS in 2015 and MERLE HAGGARD in 2014.

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE artist TRAVIS is honored as one of the biggest multi-format record sellers of all time, with lifetime sales exceeding 25 million. TRAVIS has earned 23 #1 singles and 31 Top 10 hits in his career. Four of his albums are certified Gold, four are Platinum, one is Double Platinum, one is Triple Platinum and another is Quintuple Platinum.

He was inducted to the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME in 2016, and has won seven GRAMMY awards, 11 ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC statuettes, 10 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, two PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS, eight DOVE AWARDS from the GOSPEL MUSIC ASSOCIATION and five COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION honors. His performances of "On the Other Hand" in 1986, "Forever and Ever, Amen" in 1987, and "Three Wooden Crosses" in 2002 earned CMA "Song of the Year" honors. TRAVIS has more than 40 appearances on television and in films to his credit. Additionally, he has been a member of the GRAND OLE OPRY since 1986.

This honor comes as TRAVIS celebrates 35 years since the release of his debut album, "Storms of Life." He released a deluxe edition of the project with three never-before-heard songs and remastered versions of the original tracks earlier this month.

“It is a privilege to announce RANDY TRAVIS as the recipient of this year’s 'CMT Artist of a Lifetime' award," said CMT SVP/Music & Talent LESLIE FRAM. "His historic career encompassing multiple genres illuminates his extraordinary talent, determination, and lasting influence on Country music and beyond. RANDY’s unmistakable, traditional Country sound has shaped multiple generations and we’re honored to celebrate this deserved lifetime honor with him.”

"To think you receive a Lifetime Achievement award for sharing your heart with the world through music is really beyond words of gratitude," said TRAVIS. "CMT has been so good to me throughout my career and I'm happy they believe I gave something in return. I'm blessed and most thankful."

