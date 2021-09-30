New Operator

BONNEVILLE INERNATIONAL CORP. will take over operation of SMITH ENTERTAINMENT GROUP Sports KZNS-A-F (THE ZONE SPORTS NETWORK)/SALT LAKE CITY under a multiyear deal. The stations will continue as radio flagships for the UTAH JAZZ, like the radio stations owned by RYAN SMITH, and BONNEVILLE's News-Talk KSL-A-F will simulcast select regular season games and all playoff games. DAVID LOCKE and RON BOONE will return this season for their 13th and 34th seasons, respectively, calling the NBA team's games.

“Our radio and streaming alignment with the KSL platform for UTAH JAZZ games is a tremendous opportunity to bring our team to more fans over a much larger broadcast footprint,” said JAZZ Pres. JIM OLSON. “THE ZONE has been the top-rated sports radio station in the market, and this partnership with KSL’s digital assets, equipment and experience will only further enhance the listening experience for Jazz and sports fans.”

“BONNEVILLE is proud to partner with the UTAH JAZZ, and we are grateful for the trust the JAZZ have placed in us with their radio assets,” said BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL Pres. DARRELL BROWN. “Our two companies are uniquely aligned, sharing deep roots in Utah and a focus on serving local audiences with a commitment to high quality content and operations. We look forward to bringing THE ZONE SPORTS NETWORK together with KSL NEWSRADIO, KSL TV, and KSLSports.com to create a new UTAH sports powerhouse.”

