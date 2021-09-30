Jon Comouche

JON COMOUCHE has crossed the hall and joins SEAN VALENTINE and JILLIAN ESCOTO on the VALENTINE IN THE MORNING show on iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KBIG (104.3 MyFM)/LOS ANGELES. COMOUCHE segues from Top 40 sister KIIS-FM, where he’d spent the past two and a half years as a producer and call screener for ON AIR WITH RYAN SEACREST. He replaces KEVIN MANNO, who relocated to NASHVILLE last month.

He joined iHEARTMEDIA/LOS ANGELES as an intern in 2017 and will remain as a co-host of the ALMOST ON AIR podcast with ERICA SHEA, who continues as a producer for OAWRS.

