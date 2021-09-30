Snoop, Mary J., Dr. Dre, Eminem & Kendrick

PEPSI, The NFL and ROC NATION have set the lineup for the PEPSI SUPER BOWL LVI HALFTIME SHOW. The show will feature DR. DRE, SNOOP DOGG, EMINEM, MARY J. BLIGE and KENDRICK LAMAR. SUPER BOWL LVI will be played FEBRUARY 13 at SOFI STADIUM in INGLEWOOD, CA. The game will air on NBC, TELEMUNDO and will stream live on PEACOCK.

As part of the collaboration around the PEPSI SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW, PEPSI and the NFL are teaming to support the launch of REGIONAL SCHOOL #1, a magnet high school in SOUTH LOS ANGELES set to open next fall as part of the LOS ANGELES UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT. The high school is based on the USC IOVINE AND YOUNG ACADEMY, a program founded by JIMMY IOVINE and ANDRE "DR. DRE" YOUNG at the UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA.

