Sold

GFR, INC. is selling Oldies WTID (OLDIES 101.7)/GRACEVILLE, FL-DOTHAN, AL to RADIO TRAINING NETWORK, INC. for $250,000.

In other filings with the FCC, METRO RADIO, INC. is selling Hot AC WKDV-F (simulcast of WINC-F)/STRASBURG, VA to POINT FM MINISTRIES, INC. (WVRS THE POINT 90.1) for $125,000.

RANDY MICHAELS' RADIOACTIVE LLC is selling Country WXMS (97.9 THE MOOSE)/AU SABLE, NY to GREAT EASTERN RADIO, LLC for $99,999.99 plus an LMA before closing.

TALKING INFORMATION CENTER, INC. is selling noncommercial WRRS/MIDDLEBOROUGH CENTER, MA to ACADEMY OF THE IMMACULATE, INC. for $85,000.

CRAWFORD BROADCASTING's KPHP RADIO, INC. is selling K248DD/PORTLAND, OR to KRIS BENNETT BROADCASTING for $50,000. The primary station is listed as EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION Contemporary Christian KLVP (K-LOVE)/ALOHA-PORTLAND, OR.

AMERICAN EDUCATION FOUNDATION, INC. has requested a Silent STA for WOAM-A/PEORIA, IL due to transmitter issues, and BLUE MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY RADIO, INC. has also requested a Silent STA for KBLU-F/PILOT ROCK, OR after losing internet access at its transmitter site.

XANA OREGON, LLC has closed on the sale of Classic Country KNHK-F (104.5 HANK FM)/NEWPORT, WA and boosters in SPOKANE, CHEWELAH, WA, COLVIILLE, WA, and SANDPOINT, ID to GROWING CHRISTIAN FOUNDATION) for $250,000.

MBM TEXAS VALLEY LLC has closed on the sale of Classic Hits KESO (CLASSIC 92.7)/SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX to RIO GRANDE BIBLE INSTITUTE, INC. for $550,000 plus an LMA before closing.

KGID INC. has closed on the sale of Classic Country KGID/GIDDINGS, TX to TOWNSHIP MEDIA, LLC for $750,000.

And, although the paperwork has not yet hit the FCC database, EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION has closed on the purchase of Top 40 WYUL (94.7 HITS FM)/CHATEAUGAY, NY-MONTREAL and Country WVNV (WILD COUNTRY 96.5)/MALONE, NY-MONTREAL from MARTZ COMMUNICATIONS for $2.5 million. RICHARD A. FOREMAN ASSOCIATES, INC. represented MARTZ in the transaction.

« see more Net News