John Funge & Thomas Jerde

HIFI, the financial rights organization for the music industry, has acquired THE MUSIC FUND, a company that provides innovative funding solutions for artists based on the streaming performance of their music on digital service providers like SPOTIFY and APPLE MUSIC.

The MUSIC FUND leverages Artificial Intelligence to power a smart-pricing algorithm that offers artists up-front cash within 24 hours for a portion of their royalty income for a defined period of time, all while allowing music creators to retain 100% of their copyrights and all earnings from future releases. Investors in THE MUSIC FUND include WARNER MUSIC GROUP and TECHSTARS MUSIC. The acquisition will power new artist funding options from HIFI, which since its launch last year, has seen thousands of applications for membership and is currently tracking hundreds of millions of dollars in royalty income on behalf of its creator members and their teams. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

As part of the acquisition, THE MUSIC FUND co-founder/CEO JOHN FUNGE joins HIFI as Chief Technology Officer and THE MUSIC FUND co-founder/CTO THOMAS JERDE has been appointed VP/Data Science at HIFI.

HIFI Founder/CEO DAMIAN MANNING commented, “Under JOHN and THOMAS' leadership, THE MUSIC FUND has developed a funding solution that has been a gamechanger for artists, empowering them to finance their own projects while retaining their copyrights and ownership of their masters. Their automated valuation model will accelerate a new generation of financial products for HIFI members and partners. The addition of John and his team will be hugely beneficial to our creator community as we continue to build a technology infrastructure that financially empowers artists across all stages of their careers.”

Both FUNGE and JERDE have a deep background in data science and finance. They developed their first real-time, AI-based automatic music valuation model (AVM) at the WINTON GROUP, one of the world's leading systematic investment firms that had more than $30 billion in assets under management. After becoming an independent company in late 2018, THE MUSIC FUND developed its industry-first, fully automated process for artist funding. Artists can get up to $50,000 within just 24 hours.

Added FUNGE, “DAMIAN and his team have built the leading financial platform for music creators and their teams available today. Our prediction model enables us to underwrite a variety of short-term financing solutions to artists at absolutely no risk to them, empowering them to record music, go on tour, or market current projects without having to sign away any long-term rights. As we join the HIFI ecosystem, we’re looking forward to leveraging our automated valuation model to deliver an entirely new class of innovative financial products to the music creator community.”

TECHSTARS MUSIC managing director BOB MOCZYDLOWSKY added: “We invited THE MUSIC FUND into TECHSTARS MUSIC because we recognized what an AI-powered funding model could achieve for both artists and lenders, especially when it didn’t rely on taking long-term rights. We’re excited to see HIFI and THE MUSIC FUND scale this empowering technology together.”

MATT PINCUS, HIFI board member whose investment vehicle MUSIC, a joint venture with LIONTREE, has been an early backer of HIFI, saying “The key to equitable pay for artists is efficient revenue prediction across the earnings spectrum. The acquisition of THE MUSIC FUND will further HIFI’s ability to provide enhanced liquidity to artists of all levels."

HIFI advisory board members include SPLICE’s STEVE MARTOCCI and WILL PAGE, formerly Chief Economist at both SPOTIFY and PRS FOR MUSIC. In addition to MUSIC, backers of HIFI include notable venture capital firms LERER HIPPEAU and FLYBRIDGE CAPITAL.

