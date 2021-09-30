'Lo' Heads To San Antonio

LAUREN “LO” SESSIONS transfers from nights at ALPHA MEDIA Top 40 KBFF (LIVE 95.5)/PORTLAND, OR and MD at cluster sister Top 40/Rhythmic KINK HD2 to join ALPHA MEDIA/SAN ANTONIO as APD/MD/afternooner at Top 40 KTFM (ENERGY 94.1) and she will absorb the PD duties at Hip Hop sister KTFM HD-2 (WE 103.3) beginning NOVEMBER 1st.

SESSIONS told ALL ACCESS, "I'm all charged up and ready to bring some new ENERGY to SAN ANTONIO. It's a wonderful feeling staying with ALPHA MEDIA and being presented with this unique opportunity. My sincere thanks to Market Manager LANCE HAWKINS, Content Director ROBERT 'CISCO' MUELLER, & EVP PHIL BECKER for bringing me into the Alpha family five years ago.”

KTFM Content Director ROBERT “CISCO” MUELLER added, "The stars just got even BRIGHTER in TEXAS with the arrival of LO. She's blazing a trail to SAN ANTONIO that will undoubtedly elevate ENERGY 94.1."

As "LO" prepares to trade her BLAZERS jersey for a SPURS jersey, a rare opening presents itself in ALPHA's corporate market at KBFF (LIVE 95.5) for an APD/MD/air talent. Interested applicants should send their materials to both LIVE 95.5 Content Dir. AMANDA “ICE” HABROWSKI and ALPHA MEDIA EVP/Content PHIL BECKER.

