'Lost In The Ozone'

GEORGE FRAYNE, leader of COMMANDER CODY AND HIS LOST PLANET AIRMEN, passed away in SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY, at the age of 77.

The band's “Hot Rod Lincoln” hit #9 on the BILLBOAD HOT 100 in 1972. The rockabilly cover featured the eight-member band with FRAYNE -- aka COMMANDER CODY -- on vocals and the keys.

FRAYNE originally formed the band in MICHIGAN in 1967, going on to open for bands like JEFFERSON AIRPLANE, THE DOORS and GRATEFUL DEAD. After the band broke up in 1976, FRAYNE continued to play under the name COMMANDER CODY for the rest of his life.

STEVE BARBUTO, who played on the band, called FRAYNE “the king of the boogie-woogie. While his right hand was soloing, he had that left-hand boogie-woogie bass thing going that not a lot of people can do these days.”

Other COMMANDER CODY songs include "I Took Three Bennies."

Those who played with the COMMANDER recalled the incredible energy he had onstage.

“He took command,” BARBUTO said. “When we send out a post, we would always say come and join in the mayhem. Anyone who saw him will remember him. I hope they just remember that he brought a lot of joy with his music, a lot of joy with his art, and people really had fun when they came to see this band.”

