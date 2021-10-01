-
Gordon Monson Exits KZNS (The Zone)/Salt Lake City As Bonneville Takes Over
by Perry Michael Simon
October 1, 2021 at 4:50 AM (PT)
One element of the deal that put BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL in charge of operations at the UTAH JAZZ/SMITH ENTERTAINMENT GROUP's Sports KZNS-A-F (THE ZONE SPORTS NETWORK)/SALT LAKE CITY that was not disclosed when announced yesterday (9/30) was that afternoon "THE BIG SHOW" host GORDON MONSON was let go in the process.
MONSON, a columnist for the SALT LAKE TRIBUNE, was one of the founding hosts of the ZONE in 2001. He co-hosted "THE BIG SHOW" with JAKE SCOTT.
The TRIBUNE also reports that some producers were let go in the transition as well.