Monson (Photo: Salt Lake Tribune)

One element of the deal that put BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL in charge of operations at the UTAH JAZZ/SMITH ENTERTAINMENT GROUP's Sports KZNS-A-F (THE ZONE SPORTS NETWORK)/SALT LAKE CITY that was not disclosed when announced yesterday (9/30) was that afternoon "THE BIG SHOW" host GORDON MONSON was let go in the process.

MONSON, a columnist for the SALT LAKE TRIBUNE, was one of the founding hosts of the ZONE in 2001. He co-hosted "THE BIG SHOW" with JAKE SCOTT.

The TRIBUNE also reports that some producers were let go in the transition as well.

« see more Net News