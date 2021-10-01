Thomas

After five seasons splitting radio play-by-play duties, MATT THOMAS, formerly the road game voice and home public address announcer, will call all HOUSTON ROCKETS games on iHEARTMEDIA Sports KBME-A (SPORTSTALK 790)/HOUSTON this season and CRAIG ACKERMAN, who called home games on radio and road games on TV, will be the ROCKETS' TV voice on AT&T SPORTSNET.

THOMAS, who is also midday host on SPORTSTALK 790, will be joined for home games by the station's afternoon hosts ADAM WEXLER and ADAM CLANTON, who also host pregame, halftime, and postgame shows. Former NBA player RYAN HOLLINS has been named TV analyst, with former ROCKETS player MARIO ELIE as a contributor on the TV side and CAYLEIGH GRIFFIN serving as TV sideline reporter, while KEVIN ESCHFELDER and CALVIN MURPHY return for TV pregame, halftime, and postgame segments. ADRIAN CHAVARRIA is back to call Spanish-language broadcasts on UNIVISION Spanish Sports KLAT-A-KQBU (TUDN 93.3 FM/1010 AM).

“We hope ROCKETS fans are as excited as we are to watch the journey of our young players this season,” said ROCKETS President of Business Operations GRETCHEN SHEIRR. “We worked with AT&T SPORTSNET and SPORTSTALK 790 to put together broadcast teams that will add appreciation and knowledge to the viewing and listening experience.”

« see more Net News