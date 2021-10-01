Taking On NAB

The musicFIRST COALITION and the FUTURE OF MUSIC COALITION (FMC) filed reply comments in the FCC's quadrennial ownership rules review taking the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) to task for its comments asking for a loosening of ownership caps.

“The NAB’s hypocrisy truly knows no bounds,” said musicFIRST Chairman JOE CROWLEY. “They ask the FCC and CONGRESS to change the rules to make sure broadcasters are compensated when others make money off their content, but they won’t extend the same fairness to the artists whose music they exploit to line their pockets. They want one set of facts for themselves and a different one for everyone else -- and we’re not going to let that stand.”

In a press release, musicFIRST noted that broadcasters "want fair compensation for their own content" but "hypocritically refuse to provide fair compensation to artists for their music." "Broadcasters can’t have it both ways," the release asserts, adding, "Broadcasters can’t claim to be hemorrhaging listeners and standing up for fair compensation for content creators when it suits them, only to turn around and tell artists that they don’t deserve the same fair compensation for their own content because broadcasters are providing them so much 'promotional value' by exposing their music to a (by their own admission) rapidly shrinking pool of listeners. It’s hypocrisy, plain and simple -- and the FCC should not let it stand."

“As the FCC conducts their quadrennial review, it should take note that the NAB’s arguments in support of relaxing the broadcast radio ownership rules and passing the JOURNALISM COMPETITION AND PRESERVATION ACT on the one hand, and its arguments against the AMERICAN MUSIC FAIRNESS ACT on the other, cannot simultaneously be true,” said CROWLEY. “Just like you’re not allowed to maintain contradictory positions before the courts, the FCC should not allow the NAB to maintain contradictory positions before federal policymakers -- especially when one set of those positions is being used to support policy changes that will negatively impact media competition, in direct opposition to the public interest.”

