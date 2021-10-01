Shomby (l) and Paulus (r) with Dierks Bentley

Veteran broadcasters JOHN SHOMBY and DAVE PAULUS have revealed plans behind their new radio consultancy partnership, RADIO'S FRESH EYES. They plan to work with small and medium market groups and stations to aid in changing workplace culture to create one that is "dominant and unparalleled."

RADIO'S FRESH EYES' partners plan to provide clients with insight that support growth and change perspective on paths to success, while keeping team-building strong, especially after the effects of COVID economy in the workplace.

The two founders have a total of 70 years of industry experience. Over the past 40 years, SHOMBY has programmed a variety of local and syndicated formats and overseen station launches in markets across the U.S. PAULUS is a 35-year broadcaster who has also developed several media clusters around the country. He was the past VIRGINIA ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (VAB) Pres., and a recipient of the group's "CT LUCY Lifetime Achievement" award.

“Over the past 18 months, our industry has become a very different workplace, and the most difficult challenge facing station groups has been growing the culture within while growing revenue numbers,” said SHOMBY. “DAVE and I have seen it, experienced it and we created RADIO'S FRESH EYES to help stations across every department and touch every employee.”

“We know what makes great companies win," added PAULUS. "Feel-good bromides like, 'It’s all about our people,' don’t work. If you want your team to be enthused, motivated, and rushing to get to work every day, it has to be real. We know it because we lived it.”

SHOMBY will continue his other consulting firm, "COUNTRY'S RADIO COACH," as well as his work as Talent Relations Consultant for UNITED STATIONS RADIO NETWORKS' "Backstage Country" show. PAULUS will remain a marketing consultant for the VAB, representing radio and television stations throughout the state.

Reach SHOMBY here and PAULUS here. Their web site is www.radiosfresheyes.com.





