October 5th

NASHVILLE MUSIC EQUALITY (NME) will host the panel discussion “Once & Future Sounds Black Women's Voices in Music” on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 5th at 6p (CT) via ZOOM. The event will feature artist panelists RISSI PALMER, ALLISON RUSSELL, AMYTHST KIAH and YOLA. It will be hosted by BMI NASHVILLE Exec. Dir./Creative and NME President SHANNON SANDERS and MNRK MUSIC GROUP SVP/GM and NME VP GINA MILLER.

NME’s stated mission is to create an anti-racist environment in the NASHVILLE music industry by providing conversation, education, mentorship and resources. Those interested in taking part can RSVP here.

