Joe Bonadonna

IHEARTMEDIA Rock WZZO (95.1 ZZO)/ALLENTOWN-BETHLEHEM, PA has announced that Rock radio veteran JOE BONADONNA has been named PD and Afternoon host effective immediately, replacing KEITH MOYER, who has left the station. BONADONNA is best known for a 22-year run at WMMR/PHILADELPHIA as a programmer and on-air talent and has had stints at WBGG/MIAMI, SIRIUSXM and SANDUSKY BROADCASTING.

“There are few names more legendary in rock radio than JOE BONADONNA,” said IHEARTMEDIA EVP/Programming JEFF HURLEY. “Pairing JOE’s incredible programming experience with 95.1 ZZO’s 40 plus years of rocking the LEHIGH VALLEY is a match made in heaven.”

IHEARTMEDIA PENNSYLVANIA Area President BRIT GOLDSTEIN said, “It is an incredible honor to have someone of JOE’s talent and pedigree to steward LEHIGH VALLEY’s heritage rocker, 95.1 ZZO. Bringing JOE back to the area is incredibly exciting, and we are eager hear his voice and see his influence, elevating our brands to even greater heights.”

