ALPHA MEDIA Country KUPL (98.7 THE BULL)/PORTLAND, OR midday host JENN HAYS has resigned from the station, effective TODAY (10/1), to be a stay-at-home mom for her two small children. Watch her emotional announcement below.

HAYS had been morning co-host at THE BULL until last year, when the syndicated "BOBBY BONES SHOW" was added to that daypart. She shifted to middays at that time and her two co-hosts departed (NET NEWS 4/24/20). HAYS joined the station in 2018 from TOWNSQUARE Country KCTR/BILLINGS, MT (NET NEWS 12/15/17).

No word on plans for her successor.





