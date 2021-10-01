No Sale

No new station sale transactions reached the FCC database FRIDAY (10/1).

Among the filings that did show up, requests for Silent STAs came from NELSON MULTIMEDIA, INC. (WDYS-A/GENEVA, IL, moving); AMERICAN EDUCATION FOUNDATION, INC. (W225DC/PEORIA, IL, parent station is silent); and SUN RADIO FOUNDATION (W276AO/FREDERICKSBURG, TX, antenne failure).

MACDONALD GARBER BROADCASTING, INC. asked the Commission to extend its Silent STA for W252DA/PETOSKEY, MI while it awaits a transmitter part to complete construction of new facilities.

HALL COMMUNICATIONS, INC. has closed on the sale of AC WROZ (FUN 101.3)/LANCASTER, PA to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $1.725 million.

NATCHEZ BROADCASTING COMPANY has closed on the sale of Blues WMIS-A/NATCHEZ, MS and Blues WTYJ (LIVE 97.7)/FAYETTE, MS to NEW VISION BROADCASTING, LLC for $175,000.

CECILE ANDREWS has closed on the sale of K265AX/CHELAN and MANSON, WA; K276BY/PATEROS and BREWSTER, WA; and K276CT/TWISP, WA to CYNTHIA ENNIS for $1. The primary station is listed as CHELAN VALLEY MEDIA GROUP LLC AC KOZI-F/CHELAN, WA.

SUNNYLANDS BROADCASTING, L.L.C. has closed on the donation of K292HN/CENTRALIA, WA to IGLESIA PENTECOSTAL VISPERA DEL FIN. The donation was valued at $30,000. The primary station will be Spanish Religion KLSY (93.7 FAMILIA FM)/MONTESANO, WA.

ALASKA MULTIMEDIA, LLC has closed on the sale of KVHZ-A/WASILLA, AK and K296FP/WILLOW CREEK, AK to WORTHROME, LLC for $180,000 plus assumption of payments towards a loan balance to KANAI BROADCASTING, LLC. The buyer assumed operation of the stations under an LMA in APRIL.

SOUTH SOUND BROADCASTING, LP has closed on the sale of K271BS/AUBURN, WA and SOUTH SOUND BROADCASTING, LLC has closed on the sale of K259BG/CHEHALIS, WA to DAVID HARTMAN and GREGORY SMITH's H&S PARTNERS for $100,000. The primary station is LOTUS News KOMO-F/OAKVILLE-SEATTLE.

ICICLE BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the sale of News-Talk KOZI-A and AC KOZI-F/CHELAN, WA; Country KZAL (Z-COUNTRY 94.7) and K276CY/MANSON, WA; and KZAL's booster in WENATCHEE, WA to CHELAN VALLEY MEDIA GROUP LLC for $597,500.

CUMULUS LICENSING LLC has closed on the sale of Rock KDVB (simulcast of KDVV (V100)/TOPEKA)/EFFINGHAM, KS to INTREPID COMPANIES, LLC for $300,000.

DAVID WALKER's WALKER RADIO GROUP, as debtor-in-possession, has closed on the sale of Country KRBL (THE RED-DIRT REBEL)/IDALOU-LUBBOCK, TX to DAVID KLEMENT's COMMUNITY BROADCAST PARTNERS LLC for $150,000 pursuant to an order by the Bankruptcy Court approving the sale.

And SAGA COMMUNICATIONS' TIDEWATER COMMUNICATIONS, LLC has turned in the license for AC WJYI-A (formerly WJOI-A and WNOR-A)/NORFOLK, VA.

