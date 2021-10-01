John Schoenberger

After 11 years at ALL ACCESS, JOHN SCHOENBERGER has decided to relinquish his role as Triple A Editor. His tenure will last until the end of 2021. Prior to ALL ACCESS, SCHOENBERGER held similar positions at RADIO & RECORDS and THE ALBUM NETWORK. He originally entered the business as a local promotion person for PARAMOUNT/FAMOUS MUSIC, and then on to a national level for ABC RECORDS, ARISTA RECORDS, MCA RECORDS and RELATIVITY RECORDS.

SCHOENBERGER said, “It has been my honor to represent the unique and creative Triple A format and the music that it supports for the past 28 years. There is diversity in the many stations that call the format home, but unity in the mindset we all share in this community. Triple A continues to be a home for many heritage artists that would otherwise struggle to continue to get recognition or exposure. It also serves as a great launching pad for newer, younger artists with a bright future.

“I want to thank JOEL DENVER and everyone at ALL ACCESS for allowing me to continue to carry the Triple A torch for the past 11 years after R&R and THE ALBUM NETWORK," he continued. "The format always had a bright path forward then and it still does now.

“Now is the time to take a step back and let someone else bring a fresh perspective and renewed energy to the format and the people that I love. After 22 years of working for some great record labels and then 28 years as a champion for Triple A, I still plan to stay involved with the Triple A community in a very limited capacity.”

ALL ACCESS Pres./Publisher JOEL DENVER noted, “JOHN is the Godfather of the Triple A format and we’ve been blessed with his passion and knowledge in running the ALL ACCESS Triple A format section for these many years. JOHN is a wonderful colleague and we wish him nothing but the very best as he slows down to enjoy his personal time more … he’s certainly earned it.

“I am now looking forward to reviewing candidates for this terrific opportunity to oversee the Triple A format. With JOHN’s help, I know that we will find the right person.”

Who Replaces John Schoenberger?

SCHOENBERGER will be deeply involved in finding his replacement. The new Triple A editor needs to be able to operate on several levels: First of all, a deep passion for Triple A music, the artists and the radio community. Then, the editorial role of maintaining the Triple A section at ALL ACCESS and keeping up with the latest NET NEWS pertaining to the format; relationships with the format’s radio programmers and record labels to generate advertising as well as promotion projects, ALL ACCESS DOWNLOADS; and maintaining a general insight to the how the Triple A community is evolving and adapting to the current radio and artist development environment.

Email a cover letter as to why you want to become the next ALL ACCESS Triple A Editor, along with a resume, and please include references for this EOE post. Click here to submit your information and application.

