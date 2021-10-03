Roth's Final Shows (Photo: Facebook)

The LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL has reported that former VAN HALEN lead singer DAVID LEE ROTH is retiring and playing his last of five shows on JANUARY 8th, 2022 at the HOUSE OF BLUES at MANDALAY BAY in LAS VEGAS. The final show run will start on NEW YEAR'S EVE.

ROTH told the REVIEW-JOURNAL, “I’m throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring." ROTH also talked about the passing of his VAN HALEN bandmate EDDIE VAN HALEN who died last OCTOBER 6th saying, “I thought I might have been the first, frankly. I might have thought the MARLBORO Man would’ve got me. And my doctors, my handlers, compelled me to really address that every time I go on stage, I endanger that future.”

ROTH also said, “I’ve given you all I’ve got to give. It’s been an amazing, great run, no regrets, nothing to say about anybody. I’ll miss you all. Stay frosty.”

