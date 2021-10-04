Canales

ELEKTRA MUSIC GROUP TEXAS Regional Marketing Mgr. NADIA CANALES has left the company. ELEKTRA MUSIC GROUP Pres. MIKE EASTERLIN noted, "I want to be clear that this was not a firing, rather a re-organization to strengthen another area of need within the ELEKTRA MUSIC GROUP."

EASTERLIN added, "NADIA has been a complete pro for many years here, first at ROADRUNNER Promotion and then EMG Promotion. She continues to be loved by her many radio partners in the southwest region and we wish her nothing but the best in the future. If anyone needs a thumbs up on NADIA, I am happy to provide it. This was a very difficult decision."

Reach out to CANALES at (210) 771-2068 and/or canales.nadia@gmail.com.

