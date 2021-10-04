Starts Wednesday

The BELL MEDIA "BELL LET'S TALK" mental health initiative is producing a six-week podcast examining the impact of racism on mental health in CANADA. "FROM WHERE WE STAND: CONVERSATIONS ON RACE AND MENTAL HEALTH," debuting WEDNESDAY (9/6), is hosted by CTV "YOUR MORNING" personality ANNE-MARIE MEDIWAKE, Hot AC CHUM-F/TORONTO morning co-host JAMAR MCNEIL, and comic CANDY PALMATER.

"BELL LET'S TALK is pleased to launch this new mental health podcast series to put a spotlight on mental health in culturally diverse communities," said BELL LET'S TALK Chair MARY DEACON. "By taking part in these podcast conversations, this informed, diverse group of mental health experts and people with lived-experience will help advance mental health and wellness in new and necessary ways."

"I am honoured to be hosting this important new BELL LET'S TALK podcast series alongside my co-hosts, JAMAR MCNEIL and CANDY PALMATER," said MEDIWAKE. "These conversations are already happening among racially marginalized friends and families across the country. This podcast gives them a place to come together to offer help, healing, and insight into the struggles faced by Canadians living with racism and the unique way it impacts mental health. We're not just hearing stories, we're providing expert help and resources. I invite all Canadians to join us for these important conversations."

« see more Net News