BENZTOWN has created a collection of HALLOWEEN audio for radio stations. The BENZTOWN HALLOWEEN AUDIOPACK is available to stations free of charge, offering ghoulish whispers, blood-hungry zombies, hauntingly horrific music beds, and more from the BENZTOWN production team.

The BENZTOWN HALLOWEEN AUDIOPACK is available through OCTOBER 30th at https://bit.ly/BZHalloweenAP. For more details, reach out to BENZTOWN VP/Sales & Operations MASA PATTERSON at (818) 842-4600 and/or mp@benztown.com.





